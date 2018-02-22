Irish Water still committed to completing Inishowen scheme on time

Irish Water says it remains committed to a €5.8 million upgrade of the Inishowen Regional Water Supply, as it is vital to ensure a secure water supply for the people of Greencastle.

It follows the appointment of administrators to the Northern Irish company Lagan Construction, which was appointed maion contractor of the project last year.

Irish Water says it is reviewing the impact of the appointment of administrators to four of its companies by the Lagan Construction Group, and how best to mitigate against potential delays following the announcement.

The statement concludes Irish Water remains committed to getting the works completed by the end of 2018 as previously indicated.