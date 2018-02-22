Government announce multi million “Higher Education Access Fund”

Higher Education institutions in the North West are being invited to submit revised proposals as part of a new €5.7m “Higher Education Access Fund”.

The fund, announced by Ministers Richard Bruton and Mary Mitchell O’Connor will support students from underrepresented groups to access higher education and will be allocated to regional clusters of institutions to support approved access initiatives.

As part of the Government’s strive to make Ireland’s education system the best in Europe by 2026, €5.7 million of funding is being made available to students from underrepresented groups across the country.

The funding will facilitate the attraction and retention of an additional 2,000 new undergraduate students, full-time or part-time from target groups including; entrants from socio-economic groups that have low participation in higher education, first time, mature students, students with disabilities, part-time/flexible learners, further education award holders and Irish Travellers with 10% of places are to target lone parents.

Regional clusters of higher education institutions have already submitted project plans to the Higher Education Authority with the remaining regional clusters, including the North West invited to submit revised proposals to benefit from the funding.