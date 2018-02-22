Funding for Local Improvement Scheme could increase

It’s believed that funding for the Local Improvement Scheme could increase to €10 million with an extra €2 million being made available by Government.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal Distrcit says during talks with Minister Sean Kyne he acknowledged the need for further investment in LIS and indicated more funding would be allocated.

This follows concern raised earlier this week over the number of LIS applications deemed ineligible by Donegal County Council.

Councillor Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says while this additional funding is to be welcomed, the council also needs to have an input: