Full Capacity Protocol implemented 242 times at LUH last year

The HSE has confirmed that the full capacity protocol was implemented a total of 242 times at Letterkenny University Hospital last year.

Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says when the protocol was implemented it remained in place for a number of days, meaning for more or less the entirety of 2017, Letterkenny University Hospital was under immense pressure.

Senator MacLochlainn says the hospital was in a state of crisis for the majority of last year, affecting not only those on trolleys but patients awaiting other procedures:

Meanwhile, so far this year the full capacity protocol has remained in place at Letterkenny University Hospital since its implementation on 18th December last year, with the exception of 23rd, 24th, 25th and 26th December.

A spokesperson from Saolta says some of the measures implemented when the full capacity protocol is in place include admission of patients to extra beds on wards or the cancellation of day surgery and using those facilities for inpatients and advising the public to expect lengthy waiting times for non-urgent conditions.