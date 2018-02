The Dáil has backed a campaign for an extra payment of €200 per suckler cow to be made to beef farmers.

The motion was moved by Donegal Deputy and Fianna Fail Agriculture Spopkesperson Charlie McConalogue, in support of the ongoing “Save Our Sucklers” campaign, with more than 30,000 farmers signing an open letter backed by the IFA and the Irish Farmers Journal.

The motion received cross-party support and was accepted by the Government.

Deputy Mc Conalogue says it’s an important issue…………