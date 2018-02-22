Commercial premises in Donemana targeted twice in past week

Police in Strabane are appealing for information following two separate burglaries of a commercial premises in the Longland Road area of Donemana.

It is believed that sometime between midnight and 9:00am on Tuesday morning, entry was gained to the premises with a large sum of cash taken.

Exactly one week before, entry was gained to the premises sometime between 11:40pm last Tuesday and 8:50am on Wednesday morning with the intruders making off with a sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes.

Sergeant Joni Beatty is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity between these times, or who may have information which could help with enquiries, to contact police in Strabane or Crimestoppers.