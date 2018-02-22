Appeal for information over attempted murder of off duty police officer

Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch are appealing for information on the first anniversary of the attempted murder of an off duty police officer in Derry.

On 22nd February last year, an improvised explosive device was placed under the car of the police officers car outside his home in the Ardnalee area of Culmore.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Peter McKenna leading the investigation said that he believes the New IRA are responsible for the attack.

He says this type of cowardly attack reinforces the fact that this small group of people have no regard for the safety of the local community or indeed the wishes of the vast majority of local people who want to live in a safe and peaceful society.

Four people have been arrested in relation to the incident but as yet no one has been charged.

Police have linked the device used in this attack with a previous incident in Ballyarnett Village on October 13, 2014 when unsubstantiated reports of a burglary and subsequent bomb warning calls led them to conclude that the events were a deliberate attempt to lure police officers into the area in an attempt to murder them.

Anyone with any information can contact Detectives at Maydown police station or Crimestoppers.