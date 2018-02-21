Harps Secretary John Campbell makes rallying call to supporters and league.

The 2018 League of Ireland First Division season kicks off on Friday night with Harps first game on the road to Drogheda United.

The club held a press conference this week ahead of the start of the league where plans for the year ahead where outlined.

Secretary John Campbell says their needs to be a structured plan in place with the League of Ireland so clubs like Harps can develop.

Changes in 2017 seen the Premier Division change to a ten team league as three sides were relegated, including Harps.

John told Diarmaid Doherty the backing of the supporters in the First Division is just as important this year…

