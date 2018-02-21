Gardai investigating robbery at Firebox Grill in Fahan

Gardai are investigating a robbery at the Railway Tavern and Firebox Grill in Fahan.

The robbery took place in the early hours of Monday morning with thieves gaining access by forcing a door at the side of the property.

Staff arrived to the premises on Monday and made the discovery.

Two safes containing cash were stolen during the break in with damage also caused to the property.

Gardai have examined the scene and while no arrests have yet been made investigations are ongoing.

An Garda Siochana are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Fahan area between the hours of 2am and 6am on Monday morning and who may have witnessed any suspicious activity to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 0749320540 or any Garda Station.