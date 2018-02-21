GAA Programme – Martin McHugh talks National Football League

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

The Allianz National Football League swings back into action this weekend and the north west counties, who are battle in the bottom half of Division One and Division Three, will be look to make up some ground.

On this weeks programme, Oisin Kelly was joined by Martin McHugh to look at the league standings and the games featuring Donegal, Tyrone and Derry.

Martin also gave his thoughts on Slaughtneil’s journey back to an All Ireland Club Final.