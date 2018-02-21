Four changes in Ireland womens team to face Wales

Ireland women’s coach Adam Griggs has made four changes to his side to face Wales on Sunday in the Six Nations.

Ballybofey’s Laura Feely will start her third game in a row from the bench.

The changes see Ciara O’Connor and Leah Lyons promoted from the bench to take their places in the front row.

Orla Fitzsimons comes into the second row, with Paula Fitzpatrick moves to number-8.

Claire Molloy comes into the back row for Anna Caplice.

Both Molloy and Niamh Briggs will earn their 60th international caps.