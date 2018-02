Junior Minister Jim Daly says it would make no sense to remove beds in community hospitals at a time when acute hospitals are under severe pressure.

Speaking on the Nine ’til Noon Show, Minister Daly gave an assurance that the hospitals in Stranorlar, Ramlelton and Lifford would continue into the future.

However, he would give no specific commitments or guarantees.

Minister Daly told Greg Hughes that the public meeting he addressed in Ballybofey last night was a positive one………………