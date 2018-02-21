All Ireland defeat for Moville Girls but Ulster joy for Eunan’s Boys

Moville Community College lost out in today’s FAI Schools Senior Girls National Cup Final at Home Farm in Dublin.

The Ulster champions suffered a 2-0 defeat to Presentation Secondary School from Thurles.

An Aoibheann Clancy free kick seven minutes from half time had the Tipperary girls in front.

Moville were two behind on 58 minutes when Emma O’Sullivan double Presentation’s advantage.

Elsewhere, in the boys Ulster U17 Semi Final there was joy for St Eunan’s College Letterkenny.

After trailing 1-0 early on, Eunan’s hit back to beat St Pats of Cavan 4-1.

Kelan Collier, Jordan Nugent and a brace from Fionann O’Donnell sealed the win and a place in the final against Loreto Milford.