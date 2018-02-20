Van involved in Derry crash had been stolen in Buncrana

Police in Derry are investigating after a van stolen in Inishowen was involved in a collision at a roundabout on Heather Road in the city.

Police in Derry say they received a report that a white transit van had been stolen from an address in Carndonagh at 5 o’clock last evening.

At approximately 7:30pm, police received a report that a vehicle matching the description was observed driving erratically on Heather Road in the Galliagh area. Approximately 10 minutes later, police received a report that the vehicle had collided with a roundabout on Heather Road.

Police went to the scene, during which time they were targeted by a group of people who had gathered in the area throwing stones.

Chief Inspector Paul Mc Cracken urging any witnesses to this incident to contact them, and are also appeal to the public to contact police the second they see or hear vehicles being driven in a dangerous manner.