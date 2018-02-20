Strabane man endures horrific ordeal in his own home

Further details are emerging of an incident in Strabane over the weekend in which a man was assaulted and falsely imprisoned in his own home

Sometime between 10pm and 1am on Saturday night last, a number of persons entered the mans home in the Springhill Park area.

Police have described what happened as a very serious incident and are investigating burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, false imprisonment and criminal damage.

One person has been arrested and charged.

Local Councillor Patsy Kelly made this appeal: