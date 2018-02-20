LYIT Basketball making big Playoff Push starting this weekend

The LYIT Basketball Club are making a push for the playoffs, starting with a home game at the college this coming Saturday, taking on GameFootage.net Titans, and then next week they play another home game against the Dublin Lions.

This weekend’s game tips off at 4pm, and Niall McDermott’s side are looking to repeat their performance earlier in the season when they defeated the Galway side 100-96 after overtime.

LYIT Head-Coach Niall McDermott says his side need to work on their defence, and that they hope people will come out to support them over the next 2 weeks. McDermott also mentioned that he is looking to the future for basketball in the region, and hopes that young people start playing basketball, following his side’s example.

McDermott spoke with PJ Lynch to look ahead to the upcoming games…

Former American Colleges Division 2 player Chaz Watler now plays for LYIT, and he is looking forward to making a huge push to win the playoffs…