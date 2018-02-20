Junior Health Minister to visit Donegal today

It’s hoped that the Junior Health Minister will be in a position to clarify details on the future of the three Donegal Community hospitals during a visit to the county today.

Minister Jim Daly will attend a public meeting in Jacksons Hotel this evening where concerns will be put to him.

The visit comes amid more uncertainty in recent days surrounding the future of long term care in Lifford, Ramelton and Stranorlor.

Chairperson of Friends of Lifford Hospital John Quinn was speaking on the Nine til Noon Show earlier,