Issue of future of Donegal’s community hospitals brought to Dail

Donegal Deputies Pat the Cope Gallagher and Pearse Doherty a short time ago in the Dail called again for clarity on the future services at Donegal’s three community hospitals, including long term residential care.

Deputy Doherty told the Dail this evening of the public outrage since it was announced a decision had been taken to downgrade the community hospitals and develop a 130 bed facility in Letterkenny.

He added that since then, conflicting reports have continually been issued regarding the future of St Joseph’s Hospital Stranorlar, Lifford Community Hospital and Ramelton Community Hospital.

Leas Cheann Comhairle Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher backed the call from Deputy Doherty.

He was also critical of Minister Daly’s decision to hold a public meeting in Ballybofey tonight, on a day he knew the Dail would be in session, resulting in a number of political representatives unable to attend: