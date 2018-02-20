Fears plans for new Cleary Centre could be severely delayed

There are fears that plans for a new Cleary Centre in Donegal Town could be delayed significantly because a funding application was not submitted by the HSE on time.

According to today’s Donegal Peoples Press, The Parents and Friends of the Cleary Centre say they feel let down by the revelation.

However, the HSE has moved to say that the application is complete and will be considered in March.

Despite this, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says the if the deadline has been missed, it could result in huge delays: