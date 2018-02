Education Minister Bruton will meet with the Donegal Education and Training Board on Thursday.

The minister has confirmed to Chief Executive Anne McHugh that he will meety with her and board members to discuss a number of issues, including the Buncrana Three School Campus.

The meeting will take place on Thursday evening in the Letterkenny ETB office.

Cllr Rena Donaghey says the meeting has been a long time coming………