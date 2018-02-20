Ambulances from Cavan and Leitrim answered Donegal calls – Crawford

There are further calls for a full investigation to take place into claims where an ambulance took over an hour to attend a house just five minutes from Letterkenny University Hospital.

The patient had died by the time the ambulance had arrived, with the family very unhappy with responses they’ve received from the National Ambulance Service.

Meanwhile, Cllr Gerry Crawford says he understands that as recently as last night, calls in Donegal were answered by ambulances from outside the county, and he will be raising the issue at a Regional Forum meeting next week………………..