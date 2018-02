Letterkenny’s Philip Deignan finished 19th at the weekend’s Ruta Del Sol race in Spain.

The Team Sky rider was 3mins and 10sec down on the overall winner after the five stage event.

Deignan showed good form during the week, riding strongly for team leader Chris Froome who finished 10th and Wout Poels who ended the race in third.

Philip also had a strong final day finishing 20th in the TT.