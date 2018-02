Sean Devenney of North West Snooker Club is still in the hunt for a place at the World Under 18 Championships later in the year.

Sean reached the final of the qualifier in Carlow at the weekend.

He beat Ryan McGurk and Mark Gleeson 3-1 to make a second final in a row.

In the decider he would lose 3-1 to Ross Bullman from Cork .

Sean moves up to second in the rankings with two qualifying events left to run.

His club mate Ronan Whyte lost at the quarter final stage.