Mc Hugh will seek funding to secure community hospitals’ future

Ahead of tomorrow’s visit to the Twin Towns by Junior Health Minister Jim Daly, Chief Whip and Junior Minister Joe Mc Hugh has responded to calls for clarification on the future of the community hospitals in East Donegal, and in particular, St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar.

On the Nine ’til Noon Show today, Junior Minister Joe Mc Hugh referenced the 2016 announcement by them Minister Kathleen Lynch, which spoke of a new hospital in Letterkenny replacing the facilities in Stranorlar, Ramelton and Lifford.

He said there is a pledge of increased capacity in the National Development Plan announced last Friday, and he will be striving to secure additional funding to secure services in Donegal’s community hospitals……….