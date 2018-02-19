€70,000 worth of drugs seized near Letterkenny

Approximately €70,000 worth of drugs have been seized during a weekend operation just outside Letterkenny.

Gardai raided two properties in Drumkeen on Saturday and seized MDMA to the value of €40,000, Cocaine worth €22,000, cannabis to value of €8000.

A man in his 20s was arrested and detained at Letterkenny Garda Station for questioning with investigations ongoing.

In a statement, Inspector Goretti Sheridan said that this is a very significant seizure by the Drug Unit in Letterkenny. It highlights the type of drugs which are available in the community.

Gardai are urging the public to report any suspicious activity to An Garda Siochana if they suspect any persons to be involved in or premises being used for the sale and supply of drugs.