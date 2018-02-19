Campbell urges people with LIS applications to attend public meetings

A number of clinics have been organised to help people reply to Local Improvement Scheme rejection letters which were delivered across Donegal this week.

Councillor John Campbell has criticised a Donegal County Council’s decision to reject a number of LIS applications as ineligible, depite informing councillors that further information would be sought on the applicants.

He says this is a serious situation, and it’s important the government is aware of the extent of the need in Donegal…….

Meetings are due to be held at the following locations:

Thomas Pringle Office, Killybegs 19th February at 7pm

Mounthcharles Community Centre 20th February at 7pm

Leghowney Hall 21st February at 7pm

The Buestack Centre, Drimarone 22nd Febraury 7pm

Nesbitt Arm Hotel 23rd February at 7pm

Thomas Pringle office, Dungloe 26th February at 6pm.

Nonad Naomh Phadraig, Dobhair 27th February at 6pm.

Ostan Loch Altan, Gort a Choirce 28th February at 6pm.