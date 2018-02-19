722,000 watch Daniel and Majella on ‘Room to Improve’

Last night’s Room To Improve on RTE1 which featured Daniel and Majella O’Donnell was watched by 722 thousand people.

The revamp of the couple’s West Donegal home made the episode the top programme of the year so far.

It was also the highest performing show in the history of the series.

Meanwhile, Majella says she’s really happy with the reaction he programme received, but there was some tension when their budget of € 200,000 almost doubled.

Majella says she was keeping an eye on twitter while the programme was on………….