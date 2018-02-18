‘We played open, free-flowing football’ – Yvonne Bonner

The Donegal ladies had a big win over Westmeath in Fermanagh earlier today. This was a refixed game following last week’s game being called off due to heavy snow with 10 minutes left to play.

9-17 v 1-05 was the final score, Donegal recording a 36 point win to post their first league points of 2018 in Division 1. Eilish Ward, Yvonne Bonner (2), Niamh Hegarty (2), Sarah Jane McDonald, Grainne Heuston and Aoife McDonnell were the goalscorers for Donegal.

Frank Craig spoke with joint manager Maxi Curran after the game…

Yvonne Bonner spoke with Frank Craig following the big win…