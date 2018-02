Jason Quigley will make his long anticipated return to the ring at the end of March.

NABF middleweight champion Quigley will fight in Boston, and wants it to be like ‘Ballybofey in Boston’ on the night in front of a large Irish contingent.

The Ballybofey man told Oisin Kelly today on Sunday Sport that fans should keep an eye on his social media if they wish to buy tickets for the fight…