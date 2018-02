Gaoth Dobhair are the Ulster U21 Club Football Tournament Champions following a 4-07 v 0-06 win over Lavey of Derry today at Kickhams Creggan in Antrim.

Cian Mulligan scored a hat-trick today, with Eamonn Ó Colm scoring the other goal for Tom Beag Gillespie’s side.

Ryan Ferry has the full-time report for Highland Radio…