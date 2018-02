Donegal lost out to Wicklow in Division 2B of the National Hurling League today by a scoreline of 2-21 v 0-21.

Donegal manager Mickey McCann knows it was 2 mistakes at crucial times that cost his side, but that he is taking a lot of positives from today.

McCann spoke with Killian Whelan after the game…

Donegal captain Danny Cullen also gave his thoughts to Killian Whelan…