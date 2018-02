The Quarter-Finals of the National Elite Championships took place at the National Stadium in Dublin last night.

Davit Tsotoria of Illies Golden Gloves Club was defeated 5-0 by Anthony Browne of St. Michael’s, Dublin.

Brett McGinty of the Oak Leaf Boxing Club in Derry had a 5-0 win over Glory Carlos of Maynooth in his 75kg bout.

McGinty will take on Kelyn Cassidy from Waterford in his 75kg Semi-Final. The semi-finals get underway at 7pm tonight in the National Stadium.