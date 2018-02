Finn Harps get their SSE Airtricity League First Division 1 season underway next week away to Drogheda United.

Ollie Horgan’s side will be looking to spend the minimum amount of time in the first division, but Finn Harps Academy Head Kevin McHugh says that being in the lower tier isn’t a bad thing for Harps.

McHugh joined Oisin Kelly to look ahead to the season, and gave his thoughts on who would gain promotion to the Premier Division…