Gaoth Dobhair will take on Lavey of Derry in the Ulster U21 Club Tournament Fina tomorrow at Kickhams Creggan in Antrim.

Gaoth Dobhair have had a good run of form in the competition, defeating O’Donovan Rossa of Antrim, Donaghmoyne of Monaghan and Carryduff of Down on their way to the final.

Tom Comack spoke with Gaoth Dobhair manager Tom Beag Gillespie to get the latest from his camp…