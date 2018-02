After taking their first ever competitive win against Derry last weekend, the Donegal Hurlers will look to continue a good run of form against Wicklow in Division 2B of the National Hurling League.

After losing to Mayo in their league opener, Donegal bounced back to put together a solid performance against Derry. Manager Danny Cullen knows that this weekend is a totally different prospect, and will be a big challenge.

Tom Comack spoke with Cullen ahead of tomorrow’s clash…