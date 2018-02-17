Donegal beat Tyrone to win Dr. McKenna Cup

Donegal have stopped Tyrone winning a seventh Dr. McKenna Cup title in a row this evening when they defeated them 1-16 v 1-12 at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh, with Donegal winning the title for the first time since 2010.

It was a blistering start to the game, with 8 scores in the opening 10 minutes, a goal for each side. Martin McElhinney scored the goal for Donegal, while Harry Loughran found the back of the net for Tyrone.

Donegal were able to take control of the game, and led by 3 points at the break, 1-09 v 1-06.

The second half saw Donegal hold on to their lead, and while Tyrone tried to fight back, it was Declan Bonner’s men who were able to see the game out and take the win.