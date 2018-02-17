Country’s short term needs not captured in NPF – Deputy Doherty



Responding to yesterday’s publication of the National Planning Framework 2040, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty believes the plans don’t capture the immediate plans of the country.

Deputy Doherty says the Capital Plan announced doesn’t deal with a State facing immediate infrastructure issues and possible shocks from Brexit.

Yesterday the National Planning Framework revealed plans by Government to spend €116 billion in developing the country up to 2040.

As part of the plans it was stated that the North West City Region would be a key element of the plan over the next two decades.

As Ministers acknowledged their desire to unlock the North West by upgrading infrastructure, a major investment in roads was announced for Donegal.

However, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says what the plan fails to do is capture the immediate and short-term needs of the country such as infrastructure and Brexit.

He says Metro North and Broadband have been promised for at least a decade now yet they have still not been delivered on.

Deputy Doherty says there are huge issues in water, housing and transport that are threatening the country’s economic well being yet the plan does not support this over the next three years.