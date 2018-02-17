Calls for Minister Bruton to meet with Three School Campus representatives



There are calls for Minister Richard Bruton to meet with representatives of the Three School Campus in Buncrana when he visits Donegal next week.

Local Councillor Rena Donaghey says the Ministers visit on Friday is an ideal opportunity for him to meet directly with the main stakeholders regarding the status of the project.

Buncrana’s Three School Campus has been on the table now for over 10 years however, the Department of Education has not yet secured a site for the project.

Councillor Rena Donaghey says the current buildings, housing Crana College, Buncrana Gaelscoil and Colaiste Chineal Eoghain are unfit for purpose and the current situation is causing undue stress to parents, students and teachers.

She said the progression of this project is vital and believes Minister Bruton’s visit to Donegal next Friday is an ideal opportunity for him to meet with the relative stakeholders and update them on the current status of the project.