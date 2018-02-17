Athletics: Sommer Lecky retains National Senior Indoor Championship title

Sommer Lecky retained her National Senior Indoor High-Jump Championship title today at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena.

A jump of 1.84m was enough to secure the win for the Finn Valley AC athlete.

There was a bronze medal in the Ladies Shot Putt for Geraldine Stewart of Tir Chonaill AC.

Mark English won his 800m heat in his first race of the year, and Karl Griffin will also compete in tomorrow’s final after coming through his heat.

Patsy McGonagle ran through the results of Day 1 on Saturday Sport…