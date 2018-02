A West Tyrone MLA is warning that the current level of Out of Hours services in Strabane will ultimately lead to unnecessary deaths.

The Permanent Secretary of the Department of Health in the North has confirmed no provision will be made for extra out of hours services in the town, despite the dwindling of services over the past number of years.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says the people of Strabane are continually being let down by the Department of Health: