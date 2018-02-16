North West City Region will be a key element of Project 2040

The Cabinet’s 116 billion euro plan for the country’s development over the next two decades has been unveiled.

In includes formal recognition of the North West City Region linking Letterkenny with Derry City and Strabane, as well as a focus on infrastructure with plans for a new N14 route connecting Letterkenny to the A5, bypassing Lifford.

Minister McHugh believes many road projects in the region will start in the coming years:

The Tanaiste took a question on whether the Framework had been Brexit-proofed.

Simon Coveney said while there are many uncertainties, there would be continued investment in border counties……………

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also stressed that enhanced cross border links are a priority.

He says the challenge is to meet the needs posed by projected population growth…………

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar said the government will not bow to people who try to divide the country on geographic grounds……………