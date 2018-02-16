National Ambulance Service refute claims Donegal service in disarray

The National Ambulance Service has moved to refute claims that the service in Donegal is in a state of disarray.

It follows reports yesterday that an ambulance took over an hour to get a house situated just five minutes from Letterkenny University Hospital because the nearest available vehicle was in Dungloe.

By the time the ambulance arrived, the patient had passed away.

In a statement, The National Ambulance Service has confirmed an emergency call was received for a patient in Letterkenny with an emergency ambulance immediately dispatched to the scene.

The ambulance dispatched was responding from Dungloe as all other resources were all tasked to other high acuity calls.

One of these emergency ambulances became free and was immediately dispatched arriving to scene within 5 minutes of being tasked. The ambulance traveling from Dungloe was stood down.

They have also confirmed that upon receipt of a complaint in relation to the call an investigation was established to review the case, engaging with all the relevant stakeholders involved.

Concluding, the NAS refute the claim of disarray and staff shortages in Donegal as there are currently over 100 staff members in the region.