More details emerge from NPF meeting as Donegal investment outlined

More details are emerging from the National Planning Framework cabinet meeting taking place in Sligo today.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh confirms investments for Donegal and the whole North West region.

Minister McHugh says; “Donegal and the North West has been put at the heart of National public policy for the first time today with hundreds of millions of euro earmarked for spending here.”

Speaking in Sligo today, the Minister says there is now formal recognition of a city region between Letterkenny, Strabane and Derry.

Today’s announcement is believed to see the first phase of £150 million jointly approved by British and Irish Governments for the A5 route as well as €30 million being earmarked for a new bridge for the A5 link connecting the A5 to the N14 and €200 million for a brand new N14 route from there to Letterkenny, bypassing Lifford.

Additionally, Minister McHugh says a further €60 million has been set aside for the Bonagee Link in Letterkenny.

The plan also includes specific reference to Greencastle along with multi-million euro spends on the State owned harbour in Killybegs to help both the tourism and fishing industries at the ports.

The Minister also announced a wide range of capital investments including:

Schools, Social & Affordable Housing and county hospital and acute hospital beds

Investment in National Heritage including new facilities at Glenveagh National Park

New radiological Services under construction in Letterkenny University Hospital ; €11.7M rebuild, completion due first quarter 2019, as work is to be continued building on the extensive work that has been carried out at LUH since the floods in 2013/2014

Investment in new Tourism Facilities in Sliabh Liag, An Earagail & Fanad Lighthouse

Letterkenny Institute of Technology to benefit from infrastructure investment in Higher Education

Acceleration of the National Broadband strategy

Investment in Tory Island including improvement of the pier infrastructure at Machaire Rabhartaigh pier and the provision of a new passenger ferry for the island

Investment in the Irish language both within the Gaeltacht and outside traditional Gaeltacht areas – €178 million Capital Investment over 10 years – a 71% increase

There will be extra funding made available for Donegal Airport at Carrickfin as well as Ireland West Airport, Knock and on a cross-border basis it is expected North South research will be developed with €53 million being spent over 4 years plus a further Interreg fund of €18 million over the same period.

Minister McHugh says; “The entire thrust of the plan is about regional and rural regeneration with a €1Billion Rural Development Fund. An extra 2600 acute hospital beds will be made available nationally, and I will be working with my cabinet colleague Minister Harris to ensure LUH gets its fair share.