Waterford defeated Derry City 2-1 in both side’s first games of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Derry took the lead on 19 minutes through Armin Aganovic, but goals from Gavan Holohan and Dean O’Halloran gave Waterford the win.

Derry City legend Liam Coyle told Matt Keane that Waterford deserved the win…

Matt Keane spoke with Waterford manager Alan Reynolds and Man of the Match Bastien Hery after the game…