Donegal players named on u18 home based Republic of Ireland team

Jim Crawford has named the Republic of Ireland home-based Under-18 squad for the John Coughlan Memorial Cup against Wales.

North West players Denim McLaughlin, Pat Loughrey, Keegan Hegarty, Justin McGee, Cade Cooke and Ethan Coll have been included.

Crawford’s side will take on their Welsh counterparts on two occasions next week in Waterford with the winner on aggregate picking up the trophy.

Ireland’s first game takes place in Waterford RSC on Tuesday followed by a second tie on Thursday in Tramore.

Republic of Ireland Under-18 Squad

Goalkeepers: Adam Leonard (St Patrick’s Athletic), Kuba Beben (BT Harps)

Defenders: Calum Doyle (Crumlin United), Cathal Crowley (Greenwood FC), Denim McLaughlin (Redcastle United), John Barry (St Kevin’s Boys), Lee McKevitt (St Kevin’s Boys), Pat Loughrey (Buncrana Hearts)

Midfielders: Keegan Hegarty (Cockhill Celtic), Lorcan Towey (Conn Rangers), Luke Nolan (Bohemians), Zack Quinlivan (Shamrock Rovers)

Forwards: Cade Cooke (Carndonagh FC), Cian Power (Pike Rovers), Ethan Coll (Derry City), Ethan Varrian (Greenwood FC), Jordan Payne (Crumlin United), Justin McGee (Letterkenny Rovers), Shane Farrell (Shelbourne)