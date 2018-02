Republic of Ireland 0-0 Turkey U17

The Republic of Ireland Under-17s played out their second draw in three days with Turkey in Galway today.

Donegal’s Marc Walsh came on for the last half hour but couldn’t help his side impact on the scoreboard.

The Swansea City player also featured in Tuesday’s game which finished 1-1.

Seamus Keogh, a student at Colaiste Cholmcille in Ballyshannon played the full ninety minutes today at Eamonn Decay Park.