Taoiseach again refuses to engage in debate over Short Stay Ward at LUH

The Taoiseach has again refused to engage in the debate over the reopening of the Short Stay Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Leo Varadkar was responding to a question tabled by Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue who has continued to challenge the Governments failure to approve the €1.8 million funding request to reopen the short stay ward at the hospital, to increase bed capacity by 19.

Over 150 people have been waiting on a bed at the hospital this week so far.

The Taoiseach says it is not practical for him to take responsibility for the process of determining where extra hospital beds should be located: