Ring announces Anti-Dumping initiative for 2018

A Government Minister’s described illegal dumping as a national scandal.

Drones, CCTV and undercover surveillance are to be used to clamp down on litter black-spots across the country.

€2 million is to be spent this year targeting those responsible, up from €1.25 million last year. In 2017, Donegal County Council received almost €69,000 for 21 projects, the second highest number in ehe state.

Rural and Community Development Minister Michael Ring says decisive action is necessary………….

Donegal’s allocations in 2017 –