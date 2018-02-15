Occupants of house in Derrybeg have lucky escape after lightning struck

The quick actions of the occupants of a house in Meenanillar, Derrybeg that caught fire after lightning struck the property last night, have been praised.

The Gweedore fire brigade were at the scene last night within 10 minutes after the alarm was raised at about 11:55pm.

Some damage was caused to the detached dormer after the lightning struck, causing window curtains to ignite.

Donegal Chief Fire Officer, Joseph McTaggart says thanks to the quick thinking of one of the two occupants of the house, fire and smoke damage was contained to one room: