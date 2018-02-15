Night Night North West – Ep5 08/02/18

Over the course of the series we bring you 9 unique programmes all based on Irish children’s literature, you will hear stories about giants, sunbeams, a happy prince and even a little boy called Tom who refuses to wear shoes.

Tonight’s stories are ‘Sinead the Dancer’, ‘Ribbit Ribbit’ and ‘No Shoes for Tom’. Alison Toomey is joined by the 2nd & 3rd Class pupils of Scoil Mhuire, Gleneely and was recorded in Carndonagh Library Co. Donegal.

Night Night North West was produced, directed and presented by Alison Toomey and is a Real Films Production funded by Donegal County Council Library Service and The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.